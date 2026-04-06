Rathbones Group PLC Sells 157,033 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,033 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $47,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ZTS opened at $117.83 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

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About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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