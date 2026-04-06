Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up 5.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.91% of Tower Semiconductor worth $118,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $198.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $440.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.81 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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