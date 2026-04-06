Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 26,146 Shares of Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the quarter. Nayax makes up 2.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 2.37% of Nayax worth $42,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nayax by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nayax by 254.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nayax Price Performance

NYAX opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. Nayax Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYAX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYAX

About Nayax

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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