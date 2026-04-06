Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 91.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.53 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $109.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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