Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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