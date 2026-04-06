Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 13.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $69,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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