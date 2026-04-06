First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

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First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $783.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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