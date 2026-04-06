Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,101.12. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $2,547,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $208,870.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,006 shares of company stock worth $53,645,336. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $120.36 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.26, a P/E/G ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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