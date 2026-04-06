Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 23,434 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after buying an additional 662,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,540,000 after buying an additional 390,526 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,181,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,761,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,155,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $85.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $94.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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