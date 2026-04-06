Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 419.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,446 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $118,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,713,000 after buying an additional 177,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

NOW stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.