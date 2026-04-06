Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 419.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,446 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $118,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,713,000 after buying an additional 177,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key ServiceNow News
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Bill McDermott personally invested roughly $3 million into NOW, signaling management confidence and providing a direct vote of conviction amid the pullback. ServiceNow (NOW) Stock: CEO Invests $3M Amid 32% Year-to-Date Decline
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to operationalize the company’s AI “Control Tower,” which could accelerate product differentiation and enterprise AI adoption—a strategic positive for growth and gross-margin leverage. ServiceNow (NOW) Expands Partnership With NVIDIA
- Positive Sentiment: Following the sharp pullback, at least one outlet highlights a fresh buy call — fresh analyst interest could attract value-focused funds looking for rebound candidates after the sell-off. ServiceNow Gets Fresh Buy Call After Sharp Pullback
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggests the Armis acquisition strengthens ServiceNow’s core platform and could expand enterprise security/use-case cross-sell—supportive for longer-term revenue expansion. ServiceNow’s Deal May Be Bigger Than It Looks
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO McDermott is publicly re-shaping ServiceNow’s business model around AI execution (the “control tower” concept). This signals strategic direction but execution and monetization timelines remain the key uncertainties. ServiceNow CEO Builds New Business Model Around AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note ServiceNow among AI/enterprise leaders that could outperform broader markets if AI tailwinds persist; these are thematic endorsements rather than near-term catalysts. Tech Sell-Off: Wall Street Sees 60% or More Upside for These S&P 500 Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate hiring/leadership moves in India (new MD/GVP) are incremental operational items that support regional growth but are unlikely to move the stock by themselves. ServiceNow appoints Kulmeet Bawa as MD and group VP for the India, SAARC
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel cut its price target from $180 to $135, citing weaker U.S. federal spending and softer Q1 trends—this is the primary near-term negative driver because it directly lowers sell?side expectations and frames public-sector demand risk. ServiceNow’s price target set lower by Stifel due to weaker federal spending
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has seen a substantial multi-month decline and recent daily drops, reinforcing momentum-driven selling and making it vulnerable to further cuts or rotation out of high-multiple software names. ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW
ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%
NOW stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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