PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the fintech company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

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PayPay Price Performance

Shares of PayPay stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. PayPay has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter.

PayPay Company Profile

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As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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