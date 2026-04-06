Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $113.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.
Lindsay Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $102.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $102.87 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.45). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $157.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of agricultural irrigation and infrastructure products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company has built a reputation for designing and producing center pivot and lateral?move irrigation systems under the Zimmatic brand. These systems feature advanced controls, precision sprinklers and automated monitoring technology that help growers optimize water use, improve crop yields and enhance sustainability in a variety of row-crop, specialty crop and forage operations.
Beyond its core irrigation business, Lindsay operates an infrastructure segment that delivers engineered products and services for water and roadway management.
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