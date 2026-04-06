Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.52 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Western Financial Corp CA cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $262,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $429.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.31. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $459.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at $149,607,801.43. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,635 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,843 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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