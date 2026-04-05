Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Monday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

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Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $432.91 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mariano Bosch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 897,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,110.50. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 88,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 50,464 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 195,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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