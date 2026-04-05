Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $212.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.6667.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $116,942.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 210,059 shares of company stock valued at $33,702,709 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 8,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 123,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insmed by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Keenan LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.10. Insmed has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

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Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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