Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $654.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $634.00 to $654.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.23.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $561.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.03. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $583.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

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Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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