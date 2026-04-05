Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TENB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

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Tenable Price Performance

TENB opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Tenable has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.79 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,369,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,852,000 after buying an additional 1,023,671 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,824,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 919,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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