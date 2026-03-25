Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BWMX. Freedom Capital raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

BWMX opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $635.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 87.14%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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