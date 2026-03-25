SuperTrust Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (SUT)

SuperTrust (SUT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, SuperTrust has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One SuperTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. SuperTrust has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and $851.98 thousand worth of SuperTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,198.32 or 0.99798032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,097.99 or 0.99798256 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SuperTrust

SuperTrust launched on January 28th, 2024. SuperTrust’s total supply is 188,403,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,588,062 tokens. The official message board for SuperTrust is medium.com/@supertrust_official. The official website for SuperTrust is supertrust.club. SuperTrust’s official Twitter account is @supertrust_sut.

SuperTrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperTrust (SUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. SuperTrust has a current supply of 188,403,732. The last known price of SuperTrust is 0.77861152 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $774,433.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supertrust.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

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