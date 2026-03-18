Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian Weber Sells 4,683 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Weber sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of CLH stock opened at $290.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.92.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
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