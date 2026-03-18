Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian Weber Sells 4,683 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Weber sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $290.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.92.

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Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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