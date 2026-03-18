Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Director De La Mesa Manuel Perez Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) Director De La Mesa Manuel Perez bought 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 110,108 shares in the company, valued at $22,572,140. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pool Stock Up 0.9%

Pool stock opened at $210.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.18. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00.

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Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

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About Pool

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Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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