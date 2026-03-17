Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $11.43 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004413 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,072,382,706,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,072,430,172,757 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,073,333,383,700.5747 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000039 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,129.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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