Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381,555 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $757,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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