WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $681,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,484,730.92. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.