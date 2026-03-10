Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,414,392 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,546,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Grab worth $99,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grab by 72.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 119,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,832,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Grab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,147,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.08 million. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

