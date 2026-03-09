Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $147,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.74.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

