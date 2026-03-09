Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $21.69 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

