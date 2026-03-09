H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

HTHT opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,177,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,376,000 after purchasing an additional 690,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,143,000 after buying an additional 3,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 2,420,473 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,263,000 after buying an additional 1,228,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its holdings in H World Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,035,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,300 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

