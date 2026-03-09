Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.60. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 245,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4,770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 57,536 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

