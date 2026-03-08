Planwiser Financial LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF $BFRZ

Planwiser Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Planwiser Financial LLC owned 1.77% of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $14,028,000. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,012,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 293.7% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,637,000.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.4%

BFRZ stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

About Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

