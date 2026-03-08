Global X Uranium ETF $URA Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 631.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,398 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,244,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $62.28.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.