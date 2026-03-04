TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Strong-Buy Rating

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 135.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

