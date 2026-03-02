CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,001 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 74,980 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,958,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,958,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNBX opened at $0.00 on Monday. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of synthetic cannabinoid-based drug candidates. The company’s proprietary platform applies medicinal chemistry techniques to design novel small-molecule analogs of naturally occurring cannabinoids, aiming to improve efficacy and safety compared with existing therapies. Its pipeline includes multiple preclinical compounds targeting neuropathic and chronic pain, with a goal of advancing these candidates through IND-enabling studies.

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, CNBX Pharmaceuticals collaborates with contract research organizations and academic partners to conduct pharmacology and toxicology studies as well as scale up manufacturing processes.

