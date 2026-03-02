Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,264 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.17% of Centerra Gold worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,494 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 42.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

