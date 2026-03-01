Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $299.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day moving average of $308.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

