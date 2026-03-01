Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 5,706 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.