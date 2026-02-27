State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Immunocore worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 117.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In related news, CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $371,183.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,296.05. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $36,199.65. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $619,082. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunocore News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher price target — Needham raised its price target from $71 to $75 and kept a Buy rating, implying substantial upside vs. the current share price. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade and higher price target — Needham raised its price target from $71 to $75 and kept a Buy rating, implying substantial upside vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Strong product sales and cash runway — KIMMTRAK net sales were $104.5M in Q4 and $400M for FY2025; company ended the year with ~$864.2M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, supporting R&D and runway. Press Release

Strong product sales and cash runway — KIMMTRAK net sales were $104.5M in Q4 and $400M for FY2025; company ended the year with ~$864.2M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, supporting R&D and runway. Positive Sentiment: Near-term clinical catalysts — Management expects TEBE?AM enrollment completion 1H2026 with topline as early as 2H2026; multiple PRAME franchise and HIV Phase 1/2 readouts also slated in 2H2026 — potential value-inflecting events. Pipeline Update

Near-term clinical catalysts — Management expects TEBE?AM enrollment completion 1H2026 with topline as early as 2H2026; multiple PRAME franchise and HIV Phase 1/2 readouts also slated in 2H2026 — potential value-inflecting events. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available — Management hosted a conference call and released slide deck and transcripts; these provide color on commercialization, trial timelines and cost structure. Earnings Transcript

Full earnings materials available — Management hosted a conference call and released slide deck and transcripts; these provide color on commercialization, trial timelines and cost structure. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly misses and guidance tone — Q4 EPS of ($0.60) missed consensus (~($0.28)) and revenue of $104.48M materially missed the ~$145M estimate; company cautioned that revenue growth will moderate in 2026, which reduces near-term upside. Earnings Release / Slide Deck

Immunocore Stock Down 0.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunocore this week:

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.