Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

