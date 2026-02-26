Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 31.0% increase from Madison Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DIVL opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Get Madison Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Madison Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued. DIVL was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.