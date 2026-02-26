Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 31.0% increase from Madison Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Madison Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:DIVL opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.
Madison Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
