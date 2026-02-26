Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

See Also

Dividend History for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.