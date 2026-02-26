QuantumScape Corporation $QS Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,635,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of QuantumScape worth $451,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Tsfg LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 233.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $192,452.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,573.60. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 34,120 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $237,816.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,088,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,949.16. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,156,603 shares of company stock valued at $45,958,623 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.52. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Featured Articles

