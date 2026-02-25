Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,945,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $591,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $291,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

