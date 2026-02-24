Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.80 and last traded at GBX 74.80, with a volume of 16857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; savings; lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services.

