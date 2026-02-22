UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.