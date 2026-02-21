Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Equifax worth $197,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Bank of America Begins Coverage on Equifax

Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and medium?term EPS estimates for EFX (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027 and FY2026–FY2027); notable moves include Q1 2026 from $1.84 to $1.72 and FY2026 from $8.69 to $8.33 — small but broad downward revisions that may pressure sentiment given Equifax’s rich valuation. These rounds of cuts are the main driver of analyst?related negative news flow today. Equifax Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Equifax Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE EFX opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.25. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,171 shares of company stock worth $9,079,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

