Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $142.72. 386,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $128.78 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,057,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,455,000 after purchasing an additional 533,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,679,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,874,000 after buying an additional 1,371,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,662,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,532,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

