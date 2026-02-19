Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VIG stock opened at $227.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

