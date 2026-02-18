Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Increased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

NYSE:LOW opened at $280.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

