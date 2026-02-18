Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) EVP Lynne Caljouw Sells 2,496 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) EVP Lynne Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

ST opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 855,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 398,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Report on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.