Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) EVP Lynne Caljouw Sells 2,496 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) EVP Lynne Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.1%
ST opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.95.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.
Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.
Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.