Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Paul O’Malley Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Paul O’Malley purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$176.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$123,641.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.74%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides institutional banking services; funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services; home, car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance products, as well as retail, premium, business, offshore services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.